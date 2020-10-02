Hamzah Zainudin heads list of 679 Sabah award recipients

The Sabah State Palace said in a statement today that Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin would be among four people who will receive the highest state award — Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) — that carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 2 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin heads the list of 679 recipients of awards and medals in conjunction with the 67th birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin tomorrow.

The Sabah State Palace said in a statement today that Hamzah would be among four people who will receive the highest state award — Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) — that carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima.

The others are Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Minister; and Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, meanwhile, is among 33 people who will receive the second-highest state award — Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) — that carries the title Datuk.

The others include Sabah Federal secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor, Sabah attorney-general Brenndon Keith Soh, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali and the late Sabah footballer Peter Rajah. — Bernama