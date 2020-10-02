DAP MP calls for action against ‘irresponsible’ ministers, VIPs who flout Covid-19 SOPs after spike in cases

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — A DAP leader called for the Ops Benteng operation aimed at preventing undocumented migrants from entering Malaysia, to also be targeted at ministers who flout Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Taking to her Facebook, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto expressed frustration with the Home Ministry’s recent remark about beefing up Ops Benteng, after Malaysia recorded the highest number of cases following the recent Sabah state election.

“The bigger clusters were recorded in prisons and detention centres. Stop creating a false sense of fear and hatred of migrants.

“Most of them even wear recycled masks and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary to be out to work.

“Your Ops Benteng should be imposed on Ministers and Deputies, & Aduns & MPs who roam irresponsibly with NO QUARANTINE happily attending events,” Kasthuriraani wrote, accompanied by the hashtag #OpsBentengUntukMenteriDanVIP

Earlier today, Bernama reported Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin saying that all agencies under the Home Ministry, namely the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), Border Control Agency and Immigration Department had been instructed to tighten land and sea border control in Sabah against migrant intrusion.

Hamzah said that his ministry viewed the high and alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in Sabah seriously.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to monitor the latest developments in all hotspots which are landing points or rat trails used by migrants to encroach into the country,” he was quoted saying in a statement.

Malaysia recorded another surge in new Covid-19 infections for the second day straight, with 287 cases today.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that all the cases are local transmissions, including 20 who returned from Sabah recently.

This brings the number of reported cases from Sabah since September 20 to 139 cases.