Covid-19: No positive cases in Sarawak today, Kuching and Lawas still yellow zones, says SDMC

Selcare health officers take samples during a free screening of Covid-19 organised by the Selangor gtate government at Dewan Musa Muda, Shah Alam April 19, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Oct 2 — The districts of Kuching and Lawas remain yellow zones as Sarawak recorded zero positive Covid-19 cases again today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat in a statement today said the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state remains unchanged at 713 cases.

The last four cases, all of which are imported, including three from Sabah, were recorded on Wednesday, comprising two patients each in Kuching and Miri.

“There are also no new cases of recoveries and discharges for the day. This means the number of Covid-19 recoveries and cases discharged from hospitals in Sarawak is unchanged at 682 or 95.65 per cent of all cases.

“The total number of Covid-19 patients still being treated at hospital isolation wards still remains at 12 persons. Six are receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital, five at Miri Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital.

“None of them are in intensive care units,” the statement read.

SDMC Secretariat also said eight new cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were recorded for the day, and all of whom tested negative.

With no deaths reported, the state’s Covid-19 death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.66 per cent of total cases.

There are also no new Covid-19 clusters since the last one, the Alam Cluster, ended on September 26.

On a related matter, SDMC Secretariat explained that Kuching and Lawas remain the only two districts in Sarawak categorised as yellow zones after recording one and three local infection cases respectively within the last 14 days.

It said the other 38 districts maintained their green zone status due to the absence of any locally transmitted cases.

“Red code is for districts with more than 40 locally transmitted cases, yellow code is for districts with one to 40 locally transmitted cases, and green code is for districts with zero locally transmitted cases.

“The change in colour status does not involve cases imported from overseas, other states and other districts,” it clarified. — Borneo Post