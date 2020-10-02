Covid-19: K. Terengganu primary school ordered to shut after teacher tests positive

Terengganu health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said one of the new cases had a history of travel to Sabah while the other two cases were close contacts with a patient who had just returned from Sabah. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 2 — A primary school in Kuala Nerus near here has been ordered to close temporarily from today after one of its teachers tested positive for Covid-19, said Terengganu Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

She said that comprehensive disinfection activities at the school will be implemented by the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“A total of 62 students, 23 teachers and five support staff, identified as close contacts to the patient, underwent screening tests on Oct 1 and have been placed under supervision and quarantine,” she said in a statement today.

Today, Terengganu has recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases, making a total of 11 active cases in the state, and all cases have been admitted to Hulu Terengganu Hospital for treatment.

Dr Nor Azimi said one of the new cases had a history of travel to Sabah while the other two cases were close contacts with a patient who had just returned from Sabah.

“People have been advised to always be vigilant by staying at home and not going out unnecessarily, avoid being in a crowded place and adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as practising the new norms which have been outlined by the Ministry of Health,” she said.

Individuals who have just returned from Sabah or any red zone in the last 14 days have been urged to be honest and responsible by attending any health facility in the state to undergo a Covid-19 risk assessment by health personnel, she said. — Bernama