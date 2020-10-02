11 occupants of Persiaran Syed Putra apartments told to vacate after embankment collapses

Fire and Rescue personnel noticed soil erosion at the embankment, affecting six apartment units on the lower ground. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Eleven occupants of a three-storey apartment in Persiaran Syed Putra here had a terrifying experience when the earth embankment near their residence collapsed following heavy rain last night.



A spokesman at the Kuala Lumpur Fire Operations Centre said 17 firemen from the Hang Tuah and Seputeh fire and rescue stations were sent to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 10pm.



Upon arriving at the scene, the team noticed there was soil erosion at the embankment, affecting six apartment units on the lower ground, he said when contacted.



Following which, he said, the occupants of the affected apartment units were advised to vacate their homes after an inspection by the Kuala Lumpur City hall found that it was no longer safe for them to stay there.



He said there was also a workers’ quarters on the embankment and its occupants, comprising five foreign nationals, were also ordered to vacate the house. — Bernama