Water supply to Petaling fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Water supply has been fully restored in all areas affected by unscheduled water supply disruptions in Petaling district since last night.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said that the repair works on the burst pipe at Persiaran Mimbar, Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam near here was completed at 2.50 this morning and the water supply to the affected areas was fully restored.

“As repair works were completed earlier than scheduled, water supply has been fully restored in all affected areas,” she said in a statement today.

At about 11pm last night, a total of 29 areas in the Petaling district experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions following a burst pipe at Persiaran Mimbar.

The affected areas were Bandar Kinrara 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9, Jalan Puchong Batu 7 to Jalan Puchong Batu 13, Kampung Bohol, Jalan Kenari, PJS 1 to PJS 11, Kampung Lembah Kinrara and Puchong Mesra. — Bernama