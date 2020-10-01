Sports minister says possible for Khairy to helm Malaysian National Cycling Federation

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has no objection if Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin intends to helm the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF).

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said they welcomed the minister’s effort to help elevate the sport to a higher level.

“He (Khairy) is a dynamic person and with a keen interest in sports, especially in cycling and football. In the KBS, the one who actually developed the NFDP (National Football Development Programme) was Khairy,” he told the media after launching Esports Integrated (ESI) here today.

Several parties, including former national cyclists, are said to view Khairy’s presence as a positive sign, with the minister being considered the most qualified to head MNCF after being appointed the Negeri Sembilan Cycling Association president on September 19.

The MNCF is now headed by Datuk Abu Samah Wahab, who has held the post since 1990.

Asked if ministers are allowed to hold posts in national sports associations, Reezal said the ministry had no objection over the matter.

“So far, this matter has never been brought to the Cabinet and I am not aware of any directive either. It depends on the individual.

“Frankly, he (Khairy) did contact me (before he contested the Negeri Sembilan post), asking for my view and as if seeking my permission, but I said there was no need,” he said. — Bernama