PTPTN CEO: Over 275,000 National Education Savings Scheme accounts opened from Jan-Aug

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A total of 275,964 new National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts have been opened with deposits amounting to RM878.92 million from January to August this year, PTPTN chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said

“For this year, the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is targeting total savings of RM1.5 billion with 400,000 new accounts. With this performance, I am confident that the set annual target will be achieved.

“For the SSPN Savings Month 2020, we target to collect RM110 million this month,” he said in a press conference here today.

Themed ‘Superhero’, the SSPN Savings Month will be held online due to the new norms in conjunction with the World Savings Day which is celebrated on Oct 31 annually to encourage and promote savings to the public.

On the number of deposits during the movement control order (MCO), Ahmad Dasuki said there has been an increase in SSPN deposits for the period between April and June this year.

From 2004 to August 31, this year, a total of 4.6 million SSPN accounts were opened with deposits amounting to RM6.76 billion.

Meanwhile, Abu Husin Mamat, who won RM2,020 by participating in the ‘Cabutan WOW! SSPN-i Plus 2020 lucky draw for July said he started saving at SSPN since his eldest son was two months old, about 10 years ago.

“Previously, when I was studying, I was a PTPTN loanee and from there, I gained awareness on how to save for my children’s future education,” said the 40-year-old engineer.

August winner, lecturer Hasanah Abd Khafidz, 45, said she began saving for her seven children’s university fees in the future. — Bernama