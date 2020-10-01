Man jailed a month, fined RM1,500 for molesting niece in KL

An unemployed man was jailed a month and fined RM1,500, or an additional one-month jail in default, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for molesting his niece. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — An unemployed man was jailed a month and fined RM1,500, or an additional one-month jail in default, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for molesting his niece.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia meted out the punishment to the 54-year-old accused after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence and ordered the jail sentence to run from today.

The accused had used criminal force to molest his 19-year-old niece by the roadside near a grocery shop in Taman Wilayah Selayang, Sentul here at about 10am on November 19, 2019.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code and was liable to be jailed up to 10 years or fined or whipped or any two of the punishments.

In mitigation, the accused, who was unrepresented, told the court he was remorseful and pleaded for a lenient sentence.

Deputy public procesecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar, meanwhile, urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence saying the incident happened in a public place and that the victim was traumatised.

According to the facts, the accused met his niece at the location and after starting a conversation committed the misdeed and later followed her to her car and repeated it. — Bernama