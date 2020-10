General view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) early today summoned an artiste couple to record their statements in connection with an investigation over money laundering activities.

According to sources, the married couple was at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 4am to give their statements.

The source said in addition to the couple, several more local celebrities will be called up to facilitate investigations into the case. — Bernama