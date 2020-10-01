JPJ: Online renewal of motorcycle riding licence starts Oct 9

The online renewal of motorcycle riding licence and competent driving licence can be done via the MyEG system beginning October 9 and October 16. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The online renewal of motorcycle riding licence (LKM) and competent driving licence (CDL) can be done via the MyEG system beginning October 9 and October 16, respectively.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) in making the announcement, said the online renewal does not include the learner’s driving licence (LDL) and probation driving licence (PDL).

“This implementation is the government’s initiative to digitalise the existing services to the public in line with the new norms being practised,” RTD said in a statement today.

According to RTD, the online service through the myEG system is for LKM renewal for private vehicles only.

Several counter services were disrupted since the counters were closed with the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) due to the spread of Covid-19.

“Therefore, through this initiative, RTD services will be more efficient and sustainable to ensure the continuity of quality service delivery to the people,” it said. — Bernama