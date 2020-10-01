Ismail Sabri warns against naming Covid-19 patients, claims ‘fake news’ on positive cases in supermarkets, banks

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those who publish the names of Covid-19 patients may face legal action. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1— Those who publish the names of Covid-19 patients may face legal action, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob warned today.

Ismail Sabri claimed that fake news regarding the names of individuals who allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 had been spreading.

“The Health Ministry has never published the name of individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 as it is subject to the Personal Data Protection Act. Legal action can be taken against anyone who issues the name of individuals infected with Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

As for the 14-day order to undergo quarantine, Ismail Sabri said only the Health Ministry can issue such orders via letters to each individual, whether they have had close contact with individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 or had shown symptoms.

Ismail Sabri claimed that there has recently been too many fake news going viral such as alleged Covid-19 positive cases in several supermarkets and banks, which he said was causing the community to worry.

“It is stressed that only the Health Ministry can determine that those public areas have positive cases of Covid-19,” he said.

“The public is reminded to not be influenced and to not be the ones who spread fake news. Please check the veracity of the news before circulating it. It has to be reminded that legal action can also be taken against those who circulate,” he added.