Esszone curfew extended to Oct 17, says Sabah police commissioner

TAWAU, Oct 1 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to October 17.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the curfew was enforced in the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“Those living in the area are prohibited from approaching or being in the waters off the seven districts between 6 pm and 6 am.

“The curfew has been extended to ensure the waters would not be encroached by terrorists, which could threaten the security of international researchers conducting research, as well as tourists on the resort islands.

“Based on the information we gathered, militant groups involved in kidnapping for ransom from the southern Philippines, including Abu Sayyaf, are still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry out kidnapping and cross-border crime,” he said in a statement today.

Hazani said the curfew order was also to ease enforcement and monitoring on the movements of boats and for chalet operators and local fishermen to feel secure with the presence of security force vessels plying these waters.

He said that all district police chiefs in the affected areas have also been given authority to issue permits to those applying for fishing activities and to attend urgent matter during the curfew. — Bernama