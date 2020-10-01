CM: Sabah to spend RM50m in immediate Covid-19 relief aid, RM10m for four districts under TEMCO

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said the Sabah government is providing an immediate allocation of RM50 million to assist people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 1 — The Sabah government is providing an immediate allocation of RM50 million to assist people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, says Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the decision was made at the state cabinet meeting here today which discussed issues related to the pandemic and efforts to curb the spread of the virus in Sabah.

“From this allocation, RM10 million will go to the food basket for residents of four districts, namely Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Kunak which are affected by the Targeted enhanced movement control order,” he added in the statement issued.

On a related development, Hajiji said managing of all issues related to the virus would be fully handled by the State Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee.

“The committee is chaired by State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, with Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi as the deputy chairman and its members comprising officials from state and federal agencies.

“With that, the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre is scrapped and its role placed under this committee,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiji chaired the first cabinet meeting after he was sworn in as Sabah chief minister following the formation of a new state government on Tuesday.

Present at the meeting were the three deputy chief ministers, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, besides newly appointed state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun and Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim. — Bernama