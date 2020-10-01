BN sec-gen Annuar expects Sabah to give one nominated rep spot to PAS, two to Umno

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has said he expected political ally PAS to receive one of six openings for nominated assemblymen in Sabah, further suggesting that his own party Umno could get two.



Annuar, who is also an Umno supreme council member, then said the remaining three could go to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) allies Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).



“I believe a PAS representative will fill up one of 6 appointed ADUN. Maybe two more from Umno, three more from PBS STAR PPBM. Whatever it is, I wish to see female ADUN being appointed,” he wrote briefly on his official Twitter account last night, referring to the state assemblymen position by its Malay initials Adun.



MORE TO COME