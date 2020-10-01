Annuar Musa denies Umno-PAS meeting called to discuss Anwar’s claim of formidable parliamentary support

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Umno has no need to discuss PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claims to have “formidable” support among lawmakers including those from the government’s side, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

Annuar, who is also Barisan Nasional secretary-general, revealed that Umno and PAS will convene their regular bi-weekly meeting next week but insisted this was not expressly held for Anwar’s claim.

“We have our regular meeting which is every two weeks between Umno and PAS organised by the Muafakat Nasional (MN) secretariat of which I am joint secretary-general.

“We are going to have our next meeting on October 7 to have some discussion but not specifically on the issue of Anwar’s claim.

“So far, Anwar’s claim has never been brought up. It has never been discussed in Umno, at the party level we don’t know anything,” he told reporters during a press conference here.

Today, Annuar also denied rumours that several Umno MPs were defecting, saying he confirmed this after personally calling each one of them.

“I have got some list of Mr. so-and-so is going to support Anwar but when I called them, everybody denied.

“So I’m still quite puzzled with the claim. I even spoke to the (party) president, maybe very much on an individual level but certainly not on a party level,” he said, stressing that Umno has no intention to discuss the issue as it has nothing to do with the party’s decision.

He also called for an end to “excessive politicking”, saying this was an unneeded distraction to the country that was in a pandemic.

“As far as national politics is concerned, it is important to continue our focus on combating Covid-19 but at the same time pay attention in making sure our economy continue growing to recover the impact of the prolonged movement control order.

“We must work towards national unity, in that cooperation between political parties within government and outside where national interest comes first,” he said.

It was previously reported that the three main Malay parties — Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — will meet this week to discuss on Anwar’s claim that was made before the Sabah election that he had secured a “formidable” majority with which to form a new government and declared Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal administration as having effectively collapsed.

However, Anwar did not state the number of MPs he claimed were supporting him, saying he would only do so after an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Though initially seen as a ploy on Anwar’s part, Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi issued a cryptic statement acknowledging support for Anwar from within his coalition and party on the same day as the announcement.

This prompted MN ally PAS to publicly demand that Umno and BN explain the matter.