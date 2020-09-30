Police: Decomposed body of woman found in Bandar Sri Damansara

Police said a decomposed body of a woman believed to have been dead for over a week was found today in undergrowth in Bandar Sri Damansara. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — The decomposed body of a woman believed to have been dead for over a week was found today in undergrowth beside Jalan PJU 9/1, Bandar Sri Damansara, near here, according to police.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a manager of a construction firm informed the police of the find at 1.15pm.

The informant said he detected a foul odour and found the body when conducting a study for a river embankment project, he told reporters at the scene.

“An initial investigation revealed that the woman had been dead for between one week and two weeks. The body was found lying on one side and was covered in a piece of cloth,” he said.

Fire fighters from the Sungai Buloh Fire & Rescue Department hauled the body up 20 metres onto the road and sent it to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Nik Ezanee appealed to people who have information on the incident to contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail at 013-3587571 or the nearest police station. — Bernama