Sabah election: Security under control, go out and vote, says ESSCom chief

LAHAD DATU, Sept 22 ― Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman has assured the people that the security situation is under control and that they should not fear going out to vote on Saturday.

He said 10 ESSCom teams had been activated in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“I give you my assurance; Go out and vote in big numbers. Let the security forces and I in ESSZone do our job,” he said today.

“All air, land and sea (routes) are under watch and patrols have been intensified,” he told reporters at the early voting centre at the 17th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) camp here today.

He said 187 officers and men of ESSCom were eligible to vote today.

Two days ago, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said police had received information that certain elements from a neighbouring country were planning to enter Sabah in a big way to create trouble during polling on Saturday.

However, Hazani declined to specify the number of potential troublemakers and the kind of disturbance planned by them.

Ahmad Fuad also confirmed receiving intelligence about possible attempts by undesirable elements to enter Sabah.

Some 1.12 million voters will go to the polls on Saturday to elect representatives for 73 seats in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly. ― Bernama