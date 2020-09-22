Quintet charged over Sungai Gong pollution released on RM400,000 bail each

Five men linked to the recent pollution of Sungai Gong arrive at the Selayang Magistrate's Court September 15, 2020.

SHAH ALAM, Sept 22 — Four board members and a manager of a heavy machinery repair company charged in connection with the dumping of hazardous materials into Sungai Gong, Rawang, were released on RM400,000 bail each with one surety by the High Court here today.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Norsharidah Awang made the decision after allowing the review application of the four board members who are also siblings — Yip Kok Wai, 53; Yip Kok Mun, 58; Yip Kok Kuin, 50 and Yip Kok Wong, 60; as well as the workshop manager, Ho Voon Leong, 59, against the Sessions Court’s decision not to allow them bail.

She also ordered the five men to hand over their passports to the court and warned that if they committed any offence during the bail period, the court would withdraw the bail.

In her judgment, Norsharidah said she took into account factors such as the seriousness of the offence and the health factors of the accused as well as the dangers that await if the offence is repeated.

“This is a serious case that has received a lot of attention, therefore the court ordered the accused to be released on RM400,000 bail each with one surety, besides the additional condition that all the accused have to surrender their passports to the court, and if any offence is committed during the bail period, the court will withdraw the bail,” she said. — Bernama