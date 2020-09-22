Ismail Sabri: 136 arrested for RMCO violations yesterday

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on recovery movement control order at Perdana Putra September 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The authorities arrested a total of 136 individuals yesterday for breaching regulations enforced under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 100 of that number were compounded while the remaining 36 were remanded.

“Among the offences committed were not wearing a face mask, activities where social distancing was difficult, activities in pubs, failure to provide details when visiting shops or restaurants, premises operating without permission, and leaving the house and exiting/entering an area that under an enhanced movement control order,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri said that the police will increase checks and take stern action against premises owners as well as the public who do not adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP), especially activities involving private parties and pubs which are still not permitted.

On Ops Benteng, he said that the authorities arrested 64 illegal immigrants and one tekong (skipper) and confiscated five vehicles yesterday following 91 roadblocks held nationwide.

“In total, from May 1 to September 21, a total of 7,012 individuals were detained under Ops Benteng including 5,992 illegal immigrants, 737 tekong and 283 smugglers,” he said.

From July 24 to September 21, Ismail Sabri said a total of 32,464 individuals have returned to the country through international border entry points.

“Out of the total, 8,214 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine at 68 hotels and eight other premises including public training institutes (ILA) and private educational institutions in various states.

“Meanwhile, 71 individuals have been taken to hospital for treatment and 24,179 individuals were discharged and allowed to return home,” he said.