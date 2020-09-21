Repeated vandalism of telco tower near Bengoh Resettlement Scheme has incurred RM500,000 in losses, says MP

Willie (seated, centre) flanked by Adiman (third left) and Amrul (third right) and others in a photo call after the meeting. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Sept 21 — Repeated vandalism of a telecommunication tower near Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS) has caused more than half a million ringgit in losses.

Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin said this amount was revealed by Redtone managing director Amrul Halim Gan during a recent meeting at Kampung Taba Sait community hall in BRS in response to recurrent vandalism of the telco tower.

“Several recommendations were discussed during the meeting to curb repeated vandalism, such as installing gates at the entrance to the tower, stationing security guards and a proposal to relocate the tower to ease monitoring and surveillance.

“As a reminder, members of the public are not allowed to enter the tower area without permission,” said Willie in a press statement on his official Facebook page after chairing the meeting.

The statement mentioned that damaging communication facilities are offenses under Section 235 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for imprisonment of no less than three years or fine not exceeding RM300,000 or both.

Those stealing equipment are also punishable under Section 379 of the Penal code which provides for imprisonment of maximum seven years or fine or both, if convicted. It was learnt that the telecommunications tower had been vandalised eight times. Its generator set, radio and starter parts were vandalised and stolen in the latest incident.

Also present at the meeting were Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Sarawak director Adiman Ajem. — Borneo Post Online