Muhyiddin to make UN General Assembly debut as prime minister today

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to make his maiden address, virtually, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York as Malaysia’s Prime Minister later today.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), in a statement today, said Muhyiddin, in addressing the high-level meeting to commemorate UNGA’s 75th anniversary via a pre-recorded video statement, is set to reaffirm Malaysia’s continued support for the central role played by the United Nations (UN).

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin is set to highlight the reforms that it needs to adopt to ensure it continues to remain relevant in addressing today’s global challenges,” the statement read.

According to Wisma Putra, the special one-day meeting is scheduled to adopt the Declaration for the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the UN.

“The declaration signals the collective commitment of member states to multilateralism and to boost partnerships among the community of nations in realising and resolving the most urgent needs and aspirations of all humanity,” it said.

It will also gather and present world leaders with the opportunity to work together to further the UN’s aims and purposes, as enshrined in its Charter, which was signed in San Francisco on June 26, 1945.

The Charter calls for the UN to maintain international peace and security, promote social progress and better standards of life, strengthen international law and promote human rights.

Wisma Putra said the high-level meeting precedes the General Debate of the 75th Session of the UNGA, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow and run throughout the week until Sept 29.

The General Debate will be presided over by President of the 75th session of the UNGA, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey themed “The Future We Want, the United Nations We Need: Reaffirming Our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism — Confronting Covid-19 Through Effective Multilateral Action”.

Wisma Putra said the prime minister is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the General Debate on September 26. — Bernama