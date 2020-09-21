Dewan Negara approves appointment of Select Committee members

Tan Sri Rais Yatim delivers his maiden speech as Dewan Negara Speaker at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur on September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Dewan Negara today approved a motion to appoint five Select Committee members for the Third Session of the 14th Parliament.

They are Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim; his deputy Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abd Samad; Senator Idris Ahmad; Senator Susan Chemerai Anding and Senator Lim Hui Ying.

The motion was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and was approved by a majority vote.

Rais, meanwhile expressed his thanks over his appointment as committee chairman and also his gratitude to Takiyuddin for personally tabling the motion. — Bernama