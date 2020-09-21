Authorities say latest viral video showing damaged car near Cheras not related to SUKE construction site works

A screen capture of the video shows the car damaged on the roof and firemen engaged in a rescue operation.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The back roof of a car driven by a man was crushed after it was believed to have been rammed by a vehicle carrying a crane at the construction site of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) in Taman Leng Seng, Cheras, last night.

It thus dismisses the claim made viral on social media that the incident was related to the construction works at the SUKE highway.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the initial report of the investigating officer at the scene did not find any object suspected to have hit the vehicle.

“However, investigations are still ongoing,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

Meanwhile, a Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) spokesperson when contacted said the construction works at SUKE was stopped immediately following an incident of a falling concrete parapet slab which hit a passing car driven by a woman yesterday evening.

The spokesperson said that the initial report received by Prolintas showed that the incident involved two vehicles.

The incident went viral on social media last night featuring a car damaged on the roof and firemen engaged in a rescue operation. Via the video, the victim, in his 50s was seen safe and unhurt.

According to media reports, a one-sq metre concrete slab from a construction site of SUKE fell on a Proton Saga BLM driven by a woman at the Middle Ring Road 2 at 5.45pm on Saturday.

The 25-year-old victim was however rescued by members of the public with injuries on her left arm before being sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for treatment. — Bernama