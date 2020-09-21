After reports alleging disturbance during polls, Sabah BN urges authorities to step up security

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin holds up the list of Umno candidates in Kota Kinabalu September 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Sept 21 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has urged the security forces to tighten controls at Sabah’s borders following reports that certain elements from a neighbouring country are planning to create trouble during polling for the state election on Saturday.

He said they should foil any attempts to enter the country illegally, including to commit cross-border crimes, that could undermine the security of Sabah.

“If it’s true they (foreign elements) are planning to enter in big numbers to create trouble during this state election, the security forces should not compromise,” he told reporters after meeting the BN election machinery here today.

Yesterday, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said police had received information that certain elements of a neighbouring country were planning to enter the country in big numbers and create disturbance on poling day.

Earlier, in his speech, Bung Moktar said Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s call to the federal government to negotiate the Philippine government’s claim on Sabah was creating confusion among the people.

“We know the Philippines still harbours the sentiment of laying claim to Sabah despite the fact that Sabah belongs to Malaysia.

“The question of security and sovereignty of the country and state is non-negotiable, and we definitely oppose. That is why in our ‘Aku Janji’ (Manifesto) launched recently, we said the government will not recognise any claims from any parties for Sabah.

“We will not let even an inch of Sabah to be taken by a foreign country; no negotiations, Sabah is part of Malaysia,” he added.

Also present at the meeting were three BN candidates — Hamild Awang for Balung, Chaya Sulaiman (Kukusan) and Andy Mohamad Suryady Bandy (Tanjung Batu). — Bernama