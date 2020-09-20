Sandakan to receive RM140,000 from Covid-19 Musa’adah Fund

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks during a press conference at Masjid Mahmoodiah in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SANDAKAN, Sept 20 — A total of RM140,000 from the Covid-19 Musa’adah Fund will be channeled to those affected by the pandemic in Sandakan, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Zulkifli said the aid would be handed over beginning today until tomorrow to the B40 group, asnaf (tithe recipients) and fishermen as well other beneficiaries regardless of religion.

“We will visit several places here to hand over the aid to those who are in need, in collaboration with various parties,” he told reporters after officiating the Sandakan Kafa Class Assessment Test (UPKK) Excellence Awards ceremony here today.

Earlier, he presented the contributions from the Musa’adah fund to 100 recipients among the asnaf and mualaf (Muslim converts) here.

Fishermen from Kampung Nunuyan would also receive the assistance, he added. — Bernama