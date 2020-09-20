Police: Several men claim to witness plane crash in Tanjung Bungah

Police have confirmed receiving a report from witnesses claiming that he and his friend saw a light aircraft believed to have crashed into the sea near Tanjung Bungah today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — Police have confirmed receiving a report from witnesses claiming that he and his friend saw a light aircraft believed to have crashed into the sea near Tanjung Bungah, here today.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the two men said that they saw a dark colour plane crashed at about 2pm before informing the authorities for further action.

“Following the report, the police along with several other agencies conducted a search and rescue operation in the sea location. The witnesses claimed they have seen the plane crash but until 6.30 pm today we did not find any clues or wreckage of the plane that allegedly crashed.

“The operation was halted as it was getting dark and it is likely to resume tomorrow if we can get the latest information on the incident. Police have so far not received any report on the plane crash from the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA),” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He is also seeking the public’s cooperation for information or witnesses of the plane crash to come forward to share information with the police to assist investigation.

“Police are also asking anyone who may have lost a family member working as a pilot to come forward to lodge a police report because so far we have not received any report from the victim’s family,” he said.

Earlier, a video of a man who lodged a police report after he and his friend saw a light plane crashed into the sea while they were in the beach area in Tanjung Bungah today had gone viral.

According to the witnesses, the incident happened so fast and there was smoke coming out of the plane before it plunged into the sea. — Bernama