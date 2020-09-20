PKR event in Sabah shut down by cops, EC for not having permit

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya March 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

INANAM, Sept 20 — A PKR event was cut short when the Election Commission (EC) enforcement officers and police here said they did not have the permit to have an event.

The EC team and police arrived just shortly after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made an appearance and asked them to shut down the event at BTC Inanam event hall.

“We have been asked to shut down. They said we don’t have a permit even though we had applied. They (police) were closed over the weekend.

“Anyway, I don’t mean to make a scene, so we will end early,” Anwar said when he took the stage at 8.10pm.

