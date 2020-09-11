Vietnamese woman jailed, fined for offering RM1,000 bribe to cop

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib also ordered Le Thi To Nga, 40, to serve another month in jail if she failed to pay the fine. — AFP pic

KUANTAN,Sept 11 — A Vietnamese woman was sentenced to a day’s jail and fined RM1,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to offering a RM50 bribe to a policeman on Monday.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib also ordered Le Thi To Nga, 40, to serve another month in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

The eatery shop assistant was charged with offering the money to Corporal Mohd Zarul Hafiz [email protected] Azar at jalan utama Rompin, about 116 km from here at 12 pm on September 7.

The money was as an inducement for the police personnel not to issue a summon against her for committing a traffic offence.

The charge under Section 214 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or fine or both, upon conviction. — Bernama