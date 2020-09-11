Sabah PAS says not invited to Perikatan candidate reveal, contests up to Muhyiddin’s decision

Sabah PAS chief Mohd Aminuddin Aling confirmed that the Islamist party was not called to be present at the PN announcement despite cooperation between the ruling pact’s parties at the federal level. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Sabah PAS said that it was not invited to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sabah state election candidate announcement in Kota Kinabalu yesterday, despite the Islamist party being involved in seat negotiations.

News portal Malaysiakini in a report last night said that Sabah PAS chief Mohd Aminuddin Aling confirmed that the Islamist party was not called to be present at the PN announcement despite cooperation between the ruling pact’s parties at the federal level.

“We were not invited,” he said when contacted by Malaysiakini.

He also confirmed that PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was involved in seat negotiations up to late Wednesday.

“Perhaps the announcement earlier was done on their own,” Aminuddin said referring to yesterday’s PN candidate announcement.

Despite the setback, Aminuddin said PAS will wait for the official announcement by the Prime Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at an event in Sabah today.

For the event, he said he received an invitation through WhatsApp text messaging app, and will look forward to it as Muhyiddin will also be joined by PAS’s central leadership.

On Sabah PAS’s role in the coming state election, Aminuddin said they would accept any decision with an open heart.

He said the official announcement by Muhyiddin today will determine the party’s role.

“If he says PAS will not contest, then PAS would not contest,” he was quoted saying, referring to Muhyiddin.

“If he says [PAS] will contest such and such seats 10 seats, then PAS will contest 10 seats.”

On Tuesday, Takiyuddin was reported as saying that PAS was keen to contest in 10 seats in the upcoming state election.

The premature state election was triggered after Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, currently the caretaker chief minister, moved to dissolve the state assembly to frustrate former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s takeover bid.

The Election Commission (EC) has set nominations for Saturday and polling for September 26.