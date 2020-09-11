Kuching cops nab trio who allegedly attacked workers over eatery RMCO SOP

Merbin (second left) and his officers show the machete, metal pipe and other items seized from the three suspects. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Sept 11 — Police have arrested the three men believed to be behind the attack on two foreign restaurant workers who had denied entry to one of them for writing a fake telephone number in the customer register.

Kuching acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the trio — all locals — was nabbed at their hideout in Batu Kawa around 5.40pm on Wednesday by a team from the Major Crimes Division, who also seized a machete and metal pipe believed to have been used by the suspects during the incident.

“Also seized were the clothes worn by them as well as vehicles used by them on the day of the attack,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Merbin, the suspects behaved aggressively during the course of their arrest and that all three were found to have prior records for property crime and drug-related offences.

“One of the suspects has a record under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. He is also wanted by police for an offence in Serian involving the violation of the movement control order.

“All three are also believed to have perpetrated two robberies — one at a house in Padungan on Sept 7 and the other at a commercial area in Batu Kawa on Sept 9,” he said, adding that drug tests carried out on the suspects found them to be positive for methamphetamine.

All three have been remanded until Sept 17 for further investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

The attack took place at Jalan Abell around 5.30am on September 8 after one of the men was said to have been denied entry into the eatery earlier, due to him writing ‘123456789’ as his contact number in the customer register.

The two foreign workers were said to have insisted that he provide his actual phone number, as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the recovery movement control order, but the man refused and left the premises.

However, he returned about an hour later together with two other men and attacked the two workers using hard and sharp objects, leaving them with serious injuries.

The two victims were sent to a private hospital for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. — Borneo Post Online