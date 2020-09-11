Kedah’s Sultan Abdul Halim Airport to operate as usual during EMCO

Police personnel man a road block in Kota Setar after the district was placed under administrative EMCO, September 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 11 ― The Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (LTSAH) will operate as usual during the implementation of the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the Kota Setar district.

Malaysia Airport in a statement today, however, said during that period, those who wish to travel through the airport must obtain permission from the police.

“All passengers are reminded to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) while they are at the airport such as using the MySejahtera application, wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance,” it said.

Meanwhile, LTSAH manager Lokman Ahmad when contacted by Bernama said passengers living in areas that have been placed under the administrative EMCO are not allowed to leave or enter the Kota Setar district through the airport without the police permission.

“But if the passengers are from other states or districts, they can proceed with their trip to their respective destinations,” he said. ― Bernama