Body of missing Indonesian fisherman found in Sarawak

Bomba personnel arrive at the jetty with Ikbal’s body. — Borneo Post Online

TANJUNG MANIS, Sept 11 — The body of an Indonesian fisherman who was reported missing at sea here on Tuesday was recovered yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body of Ikbal Ramadan, 27, was spotted by a local fisherman floating at Sungai Barong near here at 10.15am.

“A team was deployed to recover the body and brought it back to the Bomba operations outpost in Tanjung Manis where a colleague of the victim positively identified it as that of Ikbal,” said Bomba.

The body was later handed over to police for further action.

Ikbal and three others had departed from the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) Tanjung Manis Jetty at 9.45am Tuesday.

The fishing vessel had travelled around 18 nautical miles off Tanjung Manis when the crew realised he was no longer on board around 3pm.

A report of the incident was made at 11.45pm the same day, prompting the launch of a search-and-rescue operation the following morning. — Borneo Post Online