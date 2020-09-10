Perak to design more hand prototypes for the disabled, says state exco

IPOH, Sept 10 — The state government will work with a company, MyVista, to design 3D printed electronic hand prototypes to help more children in need of such devices.

State Youth, Sports, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed said, the state government will work in collaboration with MyVista through Digital Perak Corporation Holdings (Digital Perak) which aims to promote the well-being of the people through information and communication technology (ICT).

“The initiative taken by MyVista could benefit those in need and such efforts should be commended.

“Much can be achieved if all parties including private and corporate bodies work together to contribute or provide assistance,” he told a press conference after handing over a 3D printed electronic hand prototype to disabled child, Izza Adeera Faaizul Hisham, 7, at the Innovation and Multimedia Hub in Meru Raya here, today.

Meanwhile, Izza Adeera’s father, Faaizul Hisham De, 42, said the prototype received today is the second hand prosthetic device given to his daughter adding that it was much lighter and more suitable for the child.

“A few years ago she had a mechanical hand prosthetic but it was cumbersome as it required much force to be applied at the elbow,” he said. — Bernama