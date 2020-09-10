Penang ice-cream seller claims trial to animal cruelty after death of three cats

Saiful Azhar Md Rahani (left) is pictured at the George Town Sessions Court September 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 10 — An ice-cream seller claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of animal cruelty that led to the death of three cats in his care.

Saiful Azhar Md Rahani, 35, did not admit to committing the offence at a house in Jalan Teluk Bayu, Sungai Batu, Teluk Kumbar at about 4.45pm on February 26 last year.

He was charged under Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 which carries a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years or both.

Saiful Azhar, who appeared composed when the charge was read out to him, only shook his head in response when asked if he admitted to the offence.

Veterinary Services Department (VSD) prosecuting officer Roziman Awang Tahrin then applied to the court for the next date to allow Saiful Azhar time to engage a lawyer.

Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid fixed October 12 for mention of the case.

He warned Saiful Azhar that if he failed to turn up in court for the next date of the case, he will impose bail and other conditions.

“Since you have claimed trial, you will need to appoint a lawyer to represent you so we are giving you time to appoint one, if you don’t appoint a lawyer, you can represent yourself,” he said.

This is the second animal cruelty case VSD brought to court this week.

The court had also fined an administrative clerk, Oh Ju Lian, RM30,000 after she pled guilty to the unreasonable treatment of her two pet dogs, causing them pain and suffering that led to the death of one, in March last year.