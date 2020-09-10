Avoiding friendly fire, Sabah PKR chief now says party only contesting seven seats

Datuk Christina Liew said Sabah PKR will only run in seven seats for the Sabah state election. —Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Sabah PKR will only run in seven seats for the Sabah state election despite saying it would challenge in 14 yesterday, Datuk Christina Liew said today.

The state PKR chief said the party will contest in the Matunggong, Tempasuk, Tamparuli, Inanam, Api Api, Klias, and Sook state seats.

Liew did not identify the candidates for these and said the selection will be decided in consultation with the party president, secretary-general and the Sabah leadership council.

“We are pleased to join forces with (Parti) Warisan (Sabah), DAP, Upko, and (Parti) Amanah (Negara) in ensuring that we remain a strategic, stable and cohesive unit in defending the will and mandate of the people.

“Although the decision at this stage is to use our own PKR logo, we hope the voters of Sabah will continue to give their support to this alliance.

“We hold fast to the trust and cooperation that already exists within all the component parties of this alliance, and we support the leadership of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to lead this state to victory,” Liew said in a statement today.

The decision meant PKR will contest in as many seats as Pakatan Harapan ally DAP, leaving the aligned Parti Warisan Sabah to challenge for 46 seats. Upko will contest 12 and Amanah, one.

The coalition, known as Warisan Plus, will compete using three different logos despite being aligned as PKR and Upko candidates will run on their party’s tickets.

DAP has said its hopefuls will run as Warisan candidates in this election.