Rosmah’s lawyers attempted to bar media from reporting ex-aide’s trial proceedings, citing ‘character assassination’

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 9, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan has dismissed an application by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s lawyers to bar the media from reporting certain excerpts from her aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor’s statement.

Earlier in court today, Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir had raised the contention that certain paragraphs in Rizal’s statement are prejudicial to Rosmah’s image and reputation as they amount to “character assassination” and the media should not report them, in the interest of justice, until the end of the case.

“In the interest of justice media should not carry this out until the end of the case,’’ said Akberdin.

However, Zaini said he was not convinced on the points of contention raised by Akberdin and lead defence lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh, stating that the defence still has the right to dispute Rizal’s evidence during cross-examination.

Zaini also stated that he and he alone would decide whether Rizal’s statement is prejudicial towards the accused at the end of the prosecution's case.

Zaini also said that there are no special circumstances for him to bar the media from reporting and stated that he believes in the freedom of the press.

“Sorry, I'm not minded to bar the press,’’ he said.

Zaini subsequently dismissed the application and proceeded with the trial today, with Rizal reading his statement to the court.