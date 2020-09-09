Rise in online gambling involving youths in Sarawak, says state youth minister

Sarawak Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today said statistics obtained by his ministry had shown that 1,292 online gambling cases were reported in the first eight months of this year compared to 608 cases reported for the same period last year. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 9 — Online gambling cases involving youths in Sarawak have shown an increase during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Sarawak Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today said statistics obtained by his ministry had shown that 1,292 online gambling cases were reported in the first eight months of this year compared to 608 cases reported for the same period last year.

“The increase in online gambling cases is probably due to the youths being holed up in their homes because of MCO,” he told reporters after chairing the Sarawak Youth Development Committee Meeting here.

Also showing an increase is indoor gambling activities, namely 69 cases from January to August this year compared to 34 cases over the past year, while 84 cases of open gambling were recorded from January to August this year compared to 59 cases for the period January to December last year. — Bernama