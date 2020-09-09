Report: PKR senator who plagiarised article for debate apologises to author

Writer Fakhrurrazi Rashid posted the plagiarism claims on social media. — Picture via Facebook/Fakhrurrazi Rashid

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A PKR senator apologised today for using parts of another person’s article during his speech in the Dewan Negara without crediting the author.

However, Malaysiakini reported Ahmad Azam Hamzah as shifting the blame to his team for the incident during debate of the royal address last Monday.

“I plead for forgiveness from the author for what happened and I am ready to meet him if there’s time.

“I merely gave order to my team to prepare (the speech text) related to the topic,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, writer Fakhrurrazi Rashid posted about the matter on social media.

He shared screenshots of pages 68 to 70 of the Hansard on September 7, which showed Ahmad Azam delivering what appeared to be wholesale sections of the former’s article titled “Penawar Alternative untuk penyakit lompat parti (Alternative cures to party jumping disease)” that was published on Malaysiakini in July.

“This action is very unfortunate because he did not give credit to the original author (me) in the article. Almost 80 per cent of my article was taken as his speech in the Senate.

“This senator should make a statement in the Dewan Negara on this issue and give credit to the original author of the article and apologise,” he said in his post.