Police step up SOP enforcement to curb spread of Covid-19 in Benteng LD cluster, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters during the meeting of Chief of Narcotics and Criminal Investigation in George Town August 26, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Police have stepped up the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah, including in the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, and will mainly focus on illegal immigrants.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said this was a preventive measure as police had no knowledge of the origin and health status of the illegal immigrants.

He said instructions on SOP monitoring and enforcement actions had also been issued to all state, district and police station chiefs.

“For example, I have reminded the Kedah Police chief (Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan) to increase enforcement because of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“We would like to remind the public to adhere to the stipulated SOPs so that action will not be taken against them,” he said in a press conference after the handover of duty ceremony of four Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) department directors and chairman of the Police Family Association (Perkep) at the PDRM College in Cheras here today.

Abdul Hamid said there was a possibility that the public was starting to become complacent and feeling relieved because the Covid-19 statistics announced recently showed that the number of cases was down to a single digit or two digits.

“This (the rise in cases) is due to the blatant violation of the SOP as happened in nightclubs and entertainment centres. The risk is so high and there will be new clusters,” he said.

Bernama yesterday reported that no police officers or personnel were infected with the Covid-19 virus in the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, although new cases recorded soared to 100.

In a separate development, Abdul Hamid said several witnesses had been called up to have their statement recorded regarding the death of a soldier, who is suspected to have jumped from the third floor of a building in a Batu Pahat army camp in Johor on Aug 28.

“Statements from the soldiers are being taken and, once we get the details, we will send a complete report to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“We are looking at various angles, including that there may have been abuse or maybe the deceased was scared, so he ran and jumped with no intention of committing suicide,” he said. — Bernama