Police bust mini drug processing lab, detain six men in Sungai Petani

ALOR SETAR, Sept 9 — Police detained six local men and seized various types of drugs weighing more than 12 kilogrammes, estimated to be worth RM113,000 in two raids around Sungai Petani, on Monday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said in the first raid, police also busted a mini drug processing laboratory at a house in Padang Temusu, Sungai Pasir, and arrested a 50-year-old man at about 4pm.

“Police also seized 534 grammes of syabu and heroin as well as equipment and chemicals used to process the syabu at the lab,” he said in a press conference here today.

Following the arrest, he said, they raided an oil palm plantation in Sungai Divison, Sungai Petani and arrested five other suspects, aged between 21and 36, who are suspected to be linked to the first suspect.

He said all of them were arrested at about 6.30pm after police stopped a Mitsubishi Triton vehicle with all the suspects at the oil palm plantation.

“We also seized 12.52kg of heroin, 1.5gm of syabu and 7.05gm of cannabis,” he said.

Hasanuddin said all the suspects have previous drug-related criminal records and have been remanded until Sept 14 to facilitate investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

According to him, investigations found that the drugs seized were suspected to be marketed around Sungai Petani and also Penang. — Bernama