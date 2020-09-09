PM expresses condolences over passing of Senegalese ambassador

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Senegalese Ambassador to Malaysia Fatou-Danielle Diagne played an active role in Malaysia-Senegal relations, and her contributions will always be remembered. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed his condolences over the passing of the Senegalese Ambassador to Malaysia, Fatou-Danielle Diagne.

He said Diagne played an active role in Malaysia-Senegal relations, and her contributions will always be remembered.

“I am saddened upon hearing the news of the passing of the Ambassador of Senegal to Malaysia , Her Excellency Fatou-Danielle Diagne, early this morning.

“I would like to offer my condolences, on behalf of the Malaysian government, towards Her Excellency’s family members as well as to the government and the people of Senegal. Our prayers are with you,” he said on his Facebook page.

Bernama is in the process of gathering more information on Diagne’s passing. — Bernama