Langkawi hotel says not closed due to Covid-19, lodges police report over viral rumours

LANGKAWI, Sept 9 — A four-star hotel on this resort island has lodged a police report over a social media viral news that it has been closed due to Covid-19.

Razmi Rahmat, general manager of Adya Hotel Langkawi, said today the report was made at the Kuah Police Station at 3.25pm and that a report will also be lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“We strongly dismiss the claim that this hotel has been closed because of Covid-19. We will also not hesitate to take legal action against those who are spreading the lie,” he told a press conference.

Razmi said the hotel had suffered a loss of almost RM65,000 in cancelled room bookings and a seminar package up to the end of this month due to the fake news. — Bernama