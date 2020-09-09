Johor police bust syndicate of Chinese nationals running Macau scam on countrymen at home

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (right) inspecting the seized equipment after he led a special operation in busting a Macau scam syndicate in Kluang, Johor earlier today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor police

JOHOR BARU, Sept 9 — Police arrested 43 people at a hotel in Kluang for alleged involvement in a Macau scam syndicate that defrauded Chinese citizens in their home country using non-existent foreign exchange investment opportunities.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay led the raid that involved the state Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Commercial Criminal Investigations Department (CCID).

Police also seized 35 laptops and 593 cellular devices during the operation today.

Ayob Khan said information gathered showed that the syndicate has been operating for nearly two months in Kluang and was previously active in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru.

He said the it ran daily from 8am to 5.30pm and targeted Chinese nationals in China.

“Out of the 43 suspects arrested, 39 consisted of male Chinese nationals, two female Chinese nationals and two locals.

“The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 40,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued here after the operation today.

The syndicate occupied the 10th to 14th floors at the hotel that was found to be owned by a Chinese natinoal and a US citizen.

Ayob Khan said police the investigations were conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not possessing valid travel documents.

“The Johor police will track down the remainder of the syndicate members who are still operating the scheme.

“We (police) will continue to monitor any premises that are suspected to be involved in such activities,” said Ayob Khan, cautioning the public from being involved with such syndicates.

On July 7, the Johor police raided a landed property in Mount Austin here used by a syndicate as a call centre.

The syndicate was reported to be using high-end communication devices for their Macau scam activities and it was the first time that the authorities uncovered their use.