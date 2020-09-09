IGP: Asri Janggut’s claim inaccurate, no policemen involved in corruption in Sungai Buloh syndicates

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters at the Royal Malaysia Police College Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Policemen were not involved in the alleged gambling and cigarette smuggling syndicates in Sungai Buloh, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

However, after studying the special report by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), Abdul Hamid said there were some weaknesses and he admitted that there was room for improvement.

“I have studied the report and found that some of the things raised in Asri Janggut’s videos that went viral on social media are not really accurate.

“This is because the Sungai Buloh Police headquarters (IPD) does not accept any bribe to combat gambling cases in the district,” he told a press conference after witnessing the handover of duties of four department directors of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Police Families Association (Perkep) chairman at the Cheras PDRM College here today.

Apart from that, Abdul Hamid said the JIPS report also stated that Sungai Buloh Police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar had a good record and was responsible in addressing the issue in the district. — Bernama