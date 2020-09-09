Covid-19: One new case in Sarawak today, ending nine-day streak of zero cases, says SDMC

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Sept 9 — Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 case today, breaking its 9-day streak of zero new cases.

The imported case, a returnee from Singapore, brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 700.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed that the individual is currently being quarantined in Sibu.

It explained that the local man works as an engineer with a global marine and offshore engineering company in Singapore and returned to Sarawak via Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Sept 6.

He was admitted directly to the hotel quarantine centre before being allowed to continue his journey to Sibu via a flight on Sept 7.

Upon arrival at Sibu Airport, he was brought to the hotel quarantine centre for his 14-day compulsory quarantine. On Sept 8, which was the second day of his arrival, he underwent a health screening and his rT-PCR test returned positive results for Covid-19 on the same day.

The case showed no symptoms. He has been admitted to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

Further investigations showed that the case underwent a routine swab test once a fortnight at his workplace in Singapore. The last Covid-19 screening he did in Singapore was on Sept 4 and the result was negative.

The case is still under further investigation and contact tracing is being conducted.

Meanwhile, SDMC further added that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains active, with eight cases reported. However, seven cases have recovered from the disease and have been allowed to be discharged from the hospital.

It also said that there were no cases of recoveries and discharges for the day. To date, 676 or 96.57 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged.

“A total of five cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Two are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, one at Sarawak General Hospital, one at Sibu Hospital and one at Miri Hospital.

“As for today, there are six new persons-under-investigation (PUIs) reported,” it said.

The cumulative total number of PUIs stands at 9,557.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, there are 14 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total number of current PUS to 675 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 23,681.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.71 per cent of total cases. — Borneo Post