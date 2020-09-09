Cops: Van driver suffers serious injuries in attack by machete-wielding men in Penang

Police said a factory van driver suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a group of men armed with machetes in front of his house in Kampung Perlis. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUTTERWORTH, Sept 9 — A factory van driver suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a group of men armed with machetes in front of his house in Kampung Perlis here today.

The men also damaged four vehicles belonging to the victim.

North Seberang Perai District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the victim’s neighbour contacted police at 11am about the incident.

“A police team which went to the scene found the victim, a 50-year-old man, with severe injuries to his body and an almost severed arm, and sent him to a private hospital in Butterworth, where he needed immediate surgery.

“According to the victim, in the 10.30am incident, he was at home when six men he knew came armed with machetes and attacked him and damaged four cars, including the factory van, and the glass window pane of his house,” he said today.

Noorzainy said the victim had also acted in self-defence by retaliating with a machete which one of the suspects dropped.

He said the suspect also suffered injuries to his right hand and received treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ).

“Police later detained the injured suspect and two of his friends believed to be involved in the attack, all of whom are aged 24 to 26 years. Police are tracking down three more men involved in the case,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing and the case is being investigated under Sections 326,148 and 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama