Two brothers detained for allegedly violating Amanjaya TEMCO

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the duo aged 17 and 19, were detained at 10.20pm near Sekolah Kebangsaan Ambangan Heights, by policemen who were monitoring the area around Kenanga Zone. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Aug 31 — Two brothers have been held for allegedly violating the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in Amanjaya, Sungai Petani yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the duo aged 17 and 19, were detained at 10.20pm near Sekolah Kebangsaan Ambangan Heights, by policemen who were monitoring the area around Kenanga Zone.

“They were found wearing the pink wristband issued by the Health Ministry and according to them they were going to their grandfather’s but this is no excuse for them to be allowed away from their house area,” he said in a statement tonight.

“We have recorded their statements. They are now on police bail and will be charged in court soon,” he said adding that the case would be investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Last Thursday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the implementation of the TEMCO in Amanjaya for a period which will be announced later, involving three zones, namely Kenanga, Melur and Mawar.

Adzli added that 59 individuals have been compounded RM1,000 each, for defying the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at a restaurant in Bukit Selambau Estate near Sungai Petani last night.

He said the group aged between 20 and 40 were detained sometime after midnight for not maintaining a physical distance while gathering at the premises.

“It was found that the restaurant provides karaoke facilities to customers but on interrogation, the premises caretaker could not produce any valid entertainment licence,” he added. — Bernama