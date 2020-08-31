Sarawak, Putrajaya working hard to ease people’s burden, says Abang Johari

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the various development programmes that have been or are being implemented in the state is a testimony of the true meaning of Independence. — Bernama pic

SIMANGGANG (Sarawak), Aug 31 — The Sarawak government has been working closely with its federal counterpart to channel various forms of aid to those affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which aptly reflects this year’s National Day theme, Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia Cares).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the various development programmes that have been or are being implemented in the state is a testimony of the true meaning of Independence.

“The Federal Government has allocated aid under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has also channelled various types of aid under the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang stimulus packages or BKSS,” he said at the state-level National Day celebration here today.

Abang Johari said the state government had allocated RM2.55 billion for the three stimulus packages in the hope that it would be able to provide some relief to all those affected by the pandemic, including families, small scale industries and traders.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib were the guests of honour at the event, which was also attended by state ministers, department and community heads. — Bernama