Sabah open to cooperative relationship with Federal govt, says Shafie Apdal

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was welcomed by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal upon his arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport August 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 31 — The Sabah government is always open to working with the federal government on state and national development matters, said caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had been made aware of this.

“I have informed him (Muhyiddin) that Sabah is prepared for a cooperative relationship with the federal government and will cooperate G-to-G (government with government) for the benefit of the country.

“We are different when it comes to politics and lets leave that aside. My political stance on certain matters and principles may differ but we will cooperate in building the country. That is important,” he told reporters after attending the state-level National Day celebration here, today.

Mohd Shafie was commenting on Muhyiddin’s statement on Saturday, in which he was reported as saying, it would be better if the Sabah government was aligned with the federal government led by him as this would bring greater impact in various aspects.

Muhyiddin said this during his two-day working visit to the state which ended yesterday.

Sabah will hold its state election on Sept 26 following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on July 30.

The dissolution of the state assembly was announced by Mohd Shafie a few hours after former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed that he had secured a simple majority to form a new state government, thus overthrowing the Warisan-led government. — Bernama